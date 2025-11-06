Zacks Research Upgrades Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) to “Hold”

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energia Price Performance

PAM stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.97). Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 158.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.