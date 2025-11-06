Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,846 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 42.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,533,000 after buying an additional 605,617 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter valued at $4,168,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Vertex by 50.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. JMP Securities set a $37.00 target price on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vertex from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on Vertex in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertex from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vertex Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VERX stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.