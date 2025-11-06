Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 615505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Unicharm Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

