Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) & MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Critical Comparison

Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) and MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xenonics and MKS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenonics 0 0 0 0 0.00 MKS 1 3 8 0 2.58

MKS has a consensus price target of $137.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.94%. Given Xenonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xenonics is more favorable than MKS.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MKS $3.74 billion 2.51 $190.00 million $3.94 35.51

This table compares Xenonics and MKS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MKS has higher revenue and earnings than Xenonics.

Profitability

This table compares Xenonics and MKS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenonics N/A N/A N/A MKS 7.11% 20.65% 5.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of MKS shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Xenonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of MKS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MKS beats Xenonics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles. The company also provides SuperVision that allows user to see in the dark with clarity than conventional night vision; SuperVision Video Out to connect the video signal to a computer recording device or monitor for surveillance; SuperVision Tactical Packages for law enforcement professionals; and SuperVision Vehicle Patrol Packages to make law enforcement patrol operations safer. It markets its illumination products under the NightHunter brand and night vision products under the SuperVision brand. The company serves military forces; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; law enforcement, fire, search, and rescue; and commercial markets. Xenonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments. The VSD segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The PSD segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The MSD segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

