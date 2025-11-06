TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Nick Khan Sells 9,519 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,309,563.04. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TKO Group alerts:

On Friday, October 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $1,883,048.58.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $187.33 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Arete Research raised shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in TKO Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.