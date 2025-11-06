The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Stock Position Lowered by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $19,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 113,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 125,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.82 and a 52-week high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

