Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,722 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems accounts for 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Pegasystems by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $2,552,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 44,979,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,679,319.72. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $942,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 118,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,856.60. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,852. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

