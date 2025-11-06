Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 13.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) traded up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.66. 620,027 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 143,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 4.12.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.