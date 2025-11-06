Critical Comparison: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Maritime and COSCO SHIPPING, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 1 0 0 0 1.00 COSCO SHIPPING 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and COSCO SHIPPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime -14.64% -9.88% -3.45% COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. United Maritime pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

United Maritime has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and COSCO SHIPPING”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $42.63 million 0.33 -$3.38 million ($0.72) -2.13 COSCO SHIPPING $32.53 billion 0.86 $6.84 billion N/A N/A

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

COSCO SHIPPING beats United Maritime on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

