Genpact (NYSE:G) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $38.0780, with a volume of 3382141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Genpact Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Genpact by 364.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 193.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

