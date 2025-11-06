70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 56,154,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 49,147,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

70688 (COR.L) Stock Down 15.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £516,209.12 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03.

70688 (COR.L) Company Profile

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

