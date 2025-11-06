New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) dropped 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,133,826 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,238% from the average daily volume of 84,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

