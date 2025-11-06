Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.98 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 645120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Weiss Ratings cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price objective on Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.86 million. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. This represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 686,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.