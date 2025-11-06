AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Xunkai Gong Sells 18,321 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $252,829.80. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 15,040,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,561,218.40. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Xunkai Gong sold 41,679 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $581,838.84.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Xunkai Gong sold 4,167 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $62,838.36.

On Monday, October 6th, Xunkai Gong sold 55,833 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $854,803.23.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Xunkai Gong sold 28,050 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $416,262.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Xunkai Gong sold 31,950 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $490,113.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86.

AvePoint Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $14.28 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -285.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised AvePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded AvePoint to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.