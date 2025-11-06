YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2,083.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This is a 49,599,900.0% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $1E-07.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YQQQ opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.19.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
