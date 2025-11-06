YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2,083.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This is a 49,599,900.0% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $1E-07.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YQQQ opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.19.

Get YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.