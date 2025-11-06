FY2025 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Lifted by Desjardins

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.00. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank raised iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$150.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$175.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$161.00.

Shares of IAG opened at C$162.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$146.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$115.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.21.

In related news, insider Stï¿½Phanie Butt Thibodeau sold 3,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total value of C$447,000.00. Also, insider Pierre Miron sold 20,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.60, for a total value of C$3,011,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$737,930.20. The trade was a 80.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

