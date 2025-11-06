Zacks Research Downgrades Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) to Strong Sell

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THRY. Craig Hallum cut Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair lowered Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $314.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.89. Thryv has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Thryv had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $30,209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Thryv by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 1,010.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 786,445 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 415,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 715,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

