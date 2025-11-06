Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

