Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

