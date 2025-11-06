Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 143,669 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,565,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 5.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $416,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

