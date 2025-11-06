Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,613 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.