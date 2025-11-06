Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 1,245 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $399,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of AON by 27.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 125,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 314.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

AON stock opened at $342.03 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

