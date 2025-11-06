HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,609,000 after buying an additional 339,530 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.0%

KDP stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

