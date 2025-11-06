HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,026 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $335.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.50 and a 1 year high of $557.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

