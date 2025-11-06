SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Climber Capital SA

Climber Capital SA lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 4.0% of Climber Capital SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Climber Capital SA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

