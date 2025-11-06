Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Black Swift Group LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after acquiring an additional 95,802 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.57 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

