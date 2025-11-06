Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6,761.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 92,435 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,895 shares of company stock worth $358,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

