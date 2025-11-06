GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,497 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.19% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $63,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $87.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

