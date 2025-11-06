Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $241.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.