Equity Residential $EQR Position Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 425.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

