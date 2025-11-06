JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

CCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,950 to GBX 4,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,068 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,104.50.

LON CCH opened at GBX 3,484 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,652 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,543.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,768.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Pantelis Lekkas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,450 per share, for a total transaction of £345,000. Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,546 per share, with a total value of £5,460.84. Insiders have bought a total of 10,304 shares of company stock worth $35,586,534 in the last three months. 99.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

