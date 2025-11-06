Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hershey by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

