Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 725 at Citigroup

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 696 to GBX 725 in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 645 target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 673.75.
In other Lancashire news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 637 per share, for a total transaction of £29,939. Also, insider Bryan Joseph bought 1,200 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 609 per share, for a total transaction of £7,308. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
