Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given No Recommendation Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,700 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,825.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,849 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,477 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,828.66. The firm has a market cap of £20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

