Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Foundation raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Foundation now owns 231,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $145.65 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

