Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 421 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 320 to GBX 325 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 434.20.

Trainline Trading Up 1.2%

Trainline stock opened at GBX 270.36 on Thursday. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 246.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 452.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.97.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trainline had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.57%. Research analysts forecast that Trainline will post 16.8458781 EPS for the current year.

Trainline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trainline

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

