Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Twilio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 104.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 1.1%

TWLO opened at $131.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,906,070. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.