Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

