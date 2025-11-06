Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Carlyle Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CG opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.
Carlyle Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.
Carlyle Group Profile
The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
