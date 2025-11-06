Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,954 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.63.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6%

AMP opened at $459.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.04 and its 200 day moving average is $502.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.02 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

