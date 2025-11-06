Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $259.57 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $255.16 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

