Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Off Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on October 20th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 9/18/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4%

LOW stock opened at $234.42 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,197,604,000 after buying an additional 366,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,911,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,527,176,000 after acquiring an additional 207,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,773,624,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.