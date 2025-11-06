SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Acquired by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 942,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8%

SLYV opened at $89.05 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.