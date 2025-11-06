Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,303,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 257,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sienna Gestion grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 88,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

