NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 80.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NCR Atleos updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.896-4.089 EPS.

NCR Atleos Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:NATL opened at $37.78 on Thursday. NCR Atleos has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NCR Atleos from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NCR Atleos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Atleos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Atleos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

