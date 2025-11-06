Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,509 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 87,890 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,853,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

