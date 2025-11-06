Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,576 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,589.44. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

