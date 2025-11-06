7,616 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.