40,267 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Bought by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,267 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 164.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of TJX opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

