Suncoast Equity Management Buys 67,537 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 438.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 0.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 111.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

