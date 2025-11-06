Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $13.42 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

